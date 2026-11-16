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Dallas dad charged after 3-year-old son’s accidental shooting death

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FOX 4
Oak Cliff
Published November 16, 2026 10:09 AM CST
Published November 16, 2026 10:09 AM CST
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The Brief

    • Jerald Ray Joseph Aplon faces a federal gun charge after his 3-year-old son died in an accidental shooting.
    • Police say the toddler found an unsecured, loaded 9mm pistol in a bedside stool at their South Oak Cliff apartment on Oct. 11.
    • Aplon was convicted of felony theft in 2023 and therefore legally barred from owning guns. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

DALLAS - A Dallas man is facing federal gun charges after his 3-year-old son died in an accidental shooting.

What we know:

Jerald Ray Joseph Aplon was arrested last week and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dig deeper:

According to a criminal complaint, Aplon’s 3-year-old son, Amazi Aplon, died from a gunshot wound to the head after finding the unsecured weapon in their South Oak Cliff apartment on Oct. 11.

Aplon admitted to police that he owned both a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and an AR-style rifle. Neither weapon was secured and both were loaded. The pistol, which was stored in a bedside stool, was kept with a round in the chamber.

Related

Dallas police investigating fatal shooting of 3-year-old in South Oak Cliff
article

Dallas police investigating fatal shooting of 3-year-old in South Oak Cliff

An Oak Cliff community is mourning after a 3-year-old was shot and killed. One neighbor called it senseless and demanded change in the area.

What they're saying:

"Leaving a loaded firearm within reach of small children is unconscionable," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "This defendant had no legal right to possess firearms because he was a convicted felon. Because of this defendant’s recklessness, a child is now dead. We cannot undo this family's heartbreak, but we will bring the full weight of the law against anyone who endangers our children."

What's next:

Aplon was convicted of felony theft in Denton County in 2023. Therefore, he is legally not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

If convicted on the federal gun charge, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Oak CliffDallasCrime and Public Safety