Pedestrian critically injured in North Richland Hills crash
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NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A pedestrian was hit while trying to cross Boulevard 26 in North Richland Hills.
What we know:
The crash happened before 6 a.m. on Monday on Boulevard 26 near Emerald Hills Way.
Police said an adult male tried to cross the busy street and was struck by a small SUV.
The driver of the SUV stopped to help and is not expected to face any charges.
The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Big picture view:
Boulevard 26 was shut down for about three hours on Monday morning for a police investigation. It has since reopened.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the North Richland Hills Police Department.