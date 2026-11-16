Pedestrian critically injured in North Richland Hills crash

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The Brief An adult man was hospitalized with critical injuries after being hit by a small SUV on Boulevard 26 in North Richland Hills early Monday. The driver stopped to help and is not expected to face any charges. Boulevard 26 has reopened following a three-hour police investigation; the victim's identity has not been released.



A pedestrian was hit while trying to cross Boulevard 26 in North Richland Hills.

What we know:

The crash happened before 6 a.m. on Monday on Boulevard 26 near Emerald Hills Way.

Police said an adult male tried to cross the busy street and was struck by a small SUV.

The driver of the SUV stopped to help and is not expected to face any charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Big picture view:

Boulevard 26 was shut down for about three hours on Monday morning for a police investigation. It has since reopened.