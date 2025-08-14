Undercover video exposes illegal THC sales at North Texas vape shops

The Brief A new undercover video shows several North Texas vape shops illegally selling THC products with dangerously high concentrations. Products purchased by undercover officers had THC levels between 72% and 79%, far exceeding Texas' legal limit of 0.3%. While a criminal investigation is underway, no arrests have been made, and the health impacts of these products are still unknown.



A new undercover police video shows vape shops openly breaking the law when it comes to selling THC products.

FOX 4 has obtained the video shown to lawmakers in the house public safety committee on Wednesday.

North Texas vape shops THC sting

Local perspective:

Law enforcement leaders say this undercover video exposes that THC businesses all over North Texas know they are selling illegally intoxicating products. Which could be why some lawmakers are calling for a ban over regulations.

First vape shop

"Oh my God, you're going straight to the wax? You'll die," said the vape store employee.

"I'll die?!" the undercover officer asked.

"You'll feel like dying," said the employee.

"If I was a beginner, I wouldn't start with the wax. Might give you a bad trip or two."

The products undercover officers bought from three North Texas vape shops had THC concentrations ranging from 72 to 79 percent. Well above the Texas legal limit of .3%.

Second vape shop

At this store, the employee gives the officer the option to avoid paying tax.

"Does stuff compare to Colorado?" asked the undercover officer.

"This is one of the strongest. You will be extremely high," said this store's employee.

"If you need a receipt, $77.92, if you don't need the receipt, it is $72."

"Oh, it is cheaper without the receipt," the officer asked.

"With Uncle Sam or without Uncle Sam? It is up to you," the vape store employee responded.

Third vape shop

The employee offers advice on how to avoid getting arrested.

"I've heard if I'm stopped and have a receipt I'm okay," said one customer.

"If you're going to ride around with it, only do what you are going to smoke that day," the vape store worker responded.

Allen Police Chief talks to lawmakers

What they're saying:

Allen Police Chief Steve Dye, representing the Texas Police Chief's Association, told lawmakers the same illegal products are being sold at vape shops in neighborhoods across the state.

Allen Police Chief Steve Dye

"Some citizens remain uneducated, still thinking these THC consumables are the marijuana of the 70's with a THC concentration of less than 5 percent. Nothing could be further from the truth," said Chief Dye.

Texas State Rep. Katrina Pierson responded.

Rep. Katrina Pierson

"75% THC is illegal. I don't know what you are waiting for us for. People should be arrested all day, every day until off the streets," she said.

"Cities don't have the money to test police vacancies. This is an issue you put on law enforcement we don't have the resources to manage," responded Chief Dye.

Dig deeper:

What is not entirely clear is the health impact on the users. The Texas Tribune recently highlighted the increase in poison control center calls since the legalization of hemp THC in Texas.

In the Tribune's report, dur policy experts cautioned that there is not enough context to draw a direct cause-and-effect link with highly concentrated THC.

Nevertheless, Chief Dye says the public is taking notice.

"I was getting complaints from my citizens about young people going into these stores," he said.

He said in his 27-square-mile city he has 24 vape shops to keep up with.

Stores, he says, would go out of business if all levels of THC were banned.

"If you all decide to regulate, you will never be able to give us enough people or money to keep up with it."

What's next:

Dye says a criminal investigation into the vape shops in the video is underway, but no arrests have been made.