U.S. Department of Housing and Development secretary visits Fort Worth's Stop Six neighborhood

A development project in Fort Worth is hoping to breathe new life into what many consider a longtime neglected neighborhood.

U.S. Department of Housing and Development Secretary Marcia Fudge traveled to Fort Worth Friday to see the historic Stop Six neighborhood for herself. She was briefed on a transformation taking shape.

"I have been promising the congressman that I was going to come to see the progress of $35 million grant that they received from HUD, and I am quite impressed," she said.

Congressman Marc Veasey along with city and county officials punctuated important issues surrounding this 172-unit high rise for senior citizens, including available transportation, the ability to attract grocery stores and other amenities.

Also, the inclusion of Stop Six residents in the process while offering lifelong residents like Carolyn Tubbs the opportunity to move back when the transformation is complete. She likes what she hears and is optimistic.

"What they said today here, I just hope they keep their word," she said. "That’s all I’m saying: keep your word what you’re saying."

The development is called Cowan Place, and its first residents are expected to move in by June 2023.