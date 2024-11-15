AT&T Stadium closes curtains ahead of Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight

The curtains at AT&T Stadium were closed ahead of the Friday fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Talk about the stadium's curtains has dominated conversations around the Dallas Cowboys this week after wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was blinded by the sun while trying to catch a pass in the loss to the Eagles.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shut down the calls for curtains to block out the sun after the game.

While the sun will keep shining for Cowboys games, the team AT&T Stadium rolled out the curtains for other events.

A photo from inside the stadium showing off the ring for Friday night's Tyson-Paul fight also shows curtains blocking the sun.

We don't know if the curtains will stay up once the fighting gets underway.

In a radio interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones joked about the controversy.

"Netflix specifically didn't want the curtains," he said with a laugh.

Jones will be in attendance for the fight.

He said he plans to be ringside for the match.