AT&T Stadium closes curtains ahead of Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight

By
Published  November 15, 2024 4:05pm CST
Arlington
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul at fight weigh-in

Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson slapped YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul at a weigh-in ahead of the fight on Friday night. The match will be held at AT&T Stadium on Friday night and streamed on Netflix.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The curtains at AT&T Stadium were closed ahead of the Friday fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

Talk about the stadium's curtains has dominated conversations around the Dallas Cowboys this week after wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was blinded by the sun while trying to catch a pass in the loss to the Eagles.

Jerry Jones shuts down calls for curtains at AT&T Stadium
Jerry Jones shuts down calls for curtains at AT&T Stadium

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was seemingly blinded by the sun through the windows of AT&T Stadium during Sunday's game. Afterwards, Jerry Jones again voiced his opposition to putting up curtains at the stadium.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones shut down the calls for curtains to block out the sun after the game.

While the sun will keep shining for Cowboys games, the team AT&T Stadium rolled out the curtains for other events.

A photo from inside the stadium showing off the ring for Friday night's Tyson-Paul fight also shows curtains blocking the sun.

We don't know if the curtains will stay up once the fighting gets underway.

In a radio interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones joked about the controversy.

"Netflix specifically didn't want the curtains," he said with a laugh. 

READ MORE: Where to watch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight in Dallas-Fort Worth

Jones will be in attendance for the fight. 

He said he plans to be ringside for the match.

  • Information in this article comes from a photo posted on social media by AT&T Stadium and comments from Jerry Jones' interview on 105.3 The Fan on Friday.