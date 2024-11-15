Where to watch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight in Dallas-Fort Worth

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will take on YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday night.

The event will be streamed on Netflix to anyone who has a subscription, but several places around Dallas-Fort Worth are holding events to watch the fight with a group of people.

What time is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight?

Date: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Network: Netflix

There are 7 total fights on the card.

Paul and Tyson will be the final fight of the night, meaning the exact time will depend on the previous fights.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Rules

IRVING, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 14: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul faceoff during Weigh-In at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas on November 14, 2024 ahead of their match for heavyweight world titles of the Premiere Boxing Championship which will be on Nov Expand

The State of Texas agreed to sanction the fight that other states would not.

The bout will be eight rounds instead of 10 or 12, with two-minute rounds instead of three, and heavier gloves designed to lessen the power of punches.

Paul-Tyson Fight Undercard

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool

Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes