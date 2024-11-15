Where to watch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight in Dallas-Fort Worth
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will take on YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday night.
The event will be streamed on Netflix to anyone who has a subscription, but several places around Dallas-Fort Worth are holding events to watch the fight with a group of people.
- Texas Live!, Arlington
- Happiest Hour, Dallas
- Bottled Blonde, Dallas
- Sidecar Social, Addison and Frisco
- Reservoir at Toyota Music Factory, Irving
- The Icon, Richardson
- Pure Social, Richardson
- City Works Eatery and Pour House, Fort Worth
- Over Under Sports Bar, Dallas
- Frankie's Lounge, Dallas
- Fanzo Sports Bar, Frisco
- Heroes Lounge, Dallas
- Lake House Bar and Grill, Dallas
- Jack's Tavern, Denton
- Rock & Brews, The Colony
- GOATS Arena Sports Bar, Frisco
- The Mad Hatter Neighborhood Pub, Richardson
- The Rabbit Hole Pub, Fort Worth
- Sparks Sports Bar, North Richland Hills
- BoomerJack's Grill, Dallas
- The Brass Tap, McKinney
- Herman Marshall Whiskey, Wylie
- La Neta Cocina y Lounge, Dallas
What time is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight?
- Date: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
- Network: Netflix
The stream of the event starts at 7 p.m. central.
There are 7 total fights on the card.
Paul and Tyson will be the final fight of the night, meaning the exact time will depend on the previous fights.
Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Rules
IRVING, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 14: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul faceoff during Weigh-In at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas on November 14, 2024 ahead of their match for heavyweight world titles of the Premiere Boxing Championship which will be on Nov
The State of Texas agreed to sanction the fight that other states would not.
The bout will be eight rounds instead of 10 or 12, with two-minute rounds instead of three, and heavier gloves designed to lessen the power of punches.
Paul-Tyson Fight Undercard
- Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano
- Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos
- Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool
- Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica
- Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell
- Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes