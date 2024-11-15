Expand / Collapse search

Where to watch Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight in Dallas-Fort Worth

Published  November 15, 2024 10:49am CST
Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will take on YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Friday night.

The event will be streamed on Netflix to anyone who has a subscription, but several places around Dallas-Fort Worth are holding events to watch the fight with a group of people.

What time is the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight?

  • Date: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024
  • Time: 7 p.m.
  • Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
  • Network: Netflix

The Tyson-Paul fight will be Friday, Nov. 15.

The stream of the event starts at 7 p.m. central.

There are 7 total fights on the card.

Paul and Tyson will be the final fight of the night, meaning the exact time will depend on the previous fights.

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Rules

The State of Texas agreed to sanction the fight that other states would not.

The bout will be eight rounds instead of 10 or 12, with two-minute rounds instead of three, and heavier gloves designed to lessen the power of punches.

Paul-Tyson Fight Undercard

  • Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano
  • Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos
  • Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool
  • Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell
  • Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

