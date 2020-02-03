TxDOT crews prepare roads for possible winter weather on Wednesday

article

The Texas Department of Transportation began treating highways, bridges and overpasses in North Texas with a brine solution to prepare for Wednesday’s forecasted winter weather.

Video from SKY 4 showed trucks spraying along Highway 80 in Sunnyvale, east of Dallas Monday morning. They are expected to continue throughout the day.

Meteorologist Evan Andrews said Wednesday morning could be rough for areas north and west of Interstate 35W with temperatures below freezing and icy rain, sleet and possibly even some snow.

Meanwhile, the areas south and east of Dallas-Fort Worth will mostly see sleet and cold rain.

The storms will clear out before Wednesday night but temperatures will dip into the 20s so some icy spots will still be possible Thursday until the sun warms things back up into the 40s.

Advertisement

For the latest forecast updates, follow FOX 4 Weather on Facebook and Twitter.