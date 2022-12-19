Frisco, Plano among the 10 happiest in the country, study shows
Frisco and Plano are two of the happiest cities in the country, according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania.
The study looked at the 200 largest cities in the country based on 13 different metrics in three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life.
Frisco finished fifth overall in the ranking, Plano came one spot behind in sixth.
READ MORE: Dallas tops list of cities for cheaters in U.S., Fort Worth ranks No. 2
The study credited Frisco with the number 1 spot for marriage rate (62.6%) and the percentage of residents living below the poverty-level (2.5%).
It also came in second for living costs and violent crime rate.
Plano also scored highly for marriage rate and violent crime rate.
The study also found just over a third of people who live in Plano earn $100,000 or more.
Happiest Cities in America
- Sunnyvale, Calif.
- Arlington, Va.
- Bellevue, Wash.
- Fremont, Calif.
- Frisco, Texas
- Plano, Texas
- Roseville, Texas
- San Jose, Calif.
- Santa Clarita, Calif.
- Irvine, Calif.