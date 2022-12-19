Expand / Collapse search

Frisco, Plano among the 10 happiest in the country, study shows

Frisco
Frisco and Plano are two of the happiest cities in the country, according to a new study from the University of Pennsylvania. 

The study looked at the 200 largest cities in the country based on 13 different metrics in three categories: personal finance, well-being and quality of life.

Frisco finished fifth overall in the ranking, Plano came one spot behind in sixth.

The study credited Frisco with the number 1 spot for marriage rate (62.6%) and the percentage of residents living below the poverty-level (2.5%).

It also came in second for living costs and violent crime rate.

Plano also scored highly for marriage rate and violent crime rate.

The study also found just over a third of people who live in Plano earn $100,000 or more. 

Happiest Cities in America

  1. Sunnyvale, Calif.
  2. Arlington, Va.
  3. Bellevue, Wash.
  4. Fremont, Calif.
  5. Frisco, Texas
  6. Plano, Texas
  7. Roseville, Texas
  8. San Jose, Calif.
  9. Santa Clarita, Calif.
  10. Irvine, Calif.