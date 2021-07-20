Two more teens arrested for deadly July Fourth block party shooting in Dallas' Hamilton Park

article

Two more teens have been arrested in the deadly July Fourth block party shooting in Dallas.

Dallas police say they determined 17-year-old Kejuan Lewis and 19-year-old Taqualon Jones participated in the deadly shooting on July 4. They were arrested Tuesday and charged with capital murder.

Earlier this month, police arrested 19-year-old Akil Anderson. He is facing two capital murder charges.

Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspects right before the shooting and moments of the gunfire off in the distance.

The shooting left three people dead: 17-year-old Mi’Quarius Alexander, 19-year-old Hassan Blazer and 22-year-old Alvin Ray Murray.

Three other people were also injured.

Police say it is still an ongoing investigation. It’s unclear how many more suspects they are looking for.

19-year-old arrested in connection to July Fourth shooting in Dallas' Hamilton Park

Advertisement

Three dead, three injured after Independence Day shooting in Dallas’ Hamilton Park