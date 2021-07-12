Arrest made in connection to July Fourth Dallas shooting

Dallas police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting at a Fourth of July block party in Dallas.

Police made the announcement at a neighborhood meeting Monday addressing violence in the area after the July Fourth shooting that left three people dead.

It was an open dialogue between community members and Dallas police officers.

A DPD detective also announced to the crowd an arrest has been made in the shooting that took place at the Hamilton Park Fourth of July block party.

Several community members were relieved to hear the news but say they're still concerned with the increase in gun violence in this area.

The Q&A discussion comes a week after police say a coordinated ambush happened at Hamilton Park just after 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

MORE: Three dead, three injured after Independence Day shooting in Dallas’ Hamilton Park

Nearby surveillance cameras caught what police say were suspects right before the shooting and moments of the gunfire off in the distance.

Police say several people in a red Chevrolet opened fire on the car. About 100 rounds were found littered at the crime scene.

Two people in a Camaro were killed: a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old. A 17-year-old was also killed nearby from the gunfire. Three others were shot but survived.

Police say they centered their investigation around a white Jeep Cherokee, which had weapons inside connected to the shooting.

Dallas police also released a photo of one of the suspects. However, police are not confirming if that is the person they have in custody. Investigators are also not revealing a name.

Hamilton Park hosts the block party every year, but several members in the crowd say the crime is getting out of hand.

"I am 79, and I am very concerned about what is going on in the community," said resident Bettye Towns. "We hear so many things. We can’t stay on track about everything. We are having shootings like the one at Hamilton Park, and the elderly people are afraid. They don’t know what to do. So we are trying to get on even terms with the children and the elderly."

Community members brought up areas of concern including response times, community policing, access to guns, and youth involvement.

April Savala-Wallace grew up in the community. Now, she’s raising her daughter and is scared for her safety. She says she loves the history of Hamilton Park and the family environment, but right now she adds the community needs to target the next generation.

"We have to do something about the problem," she said. "And that is showing them a different way, not just saying let’s take away the guns or we need to call the police. We also need to open up avenues for the kids to have something to do and give them other options."

Advertisement

As for the investigation, it’s unclear how many additional suspects police are looking for. Police are remaining tight lipped when FOX 4 asked them about the case. They’re still asking for people to come forward with any information.