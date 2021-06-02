Trial date set for ex-Rangers pitcher John Wetteland in child sex abuse case
DENTON, Texas - A judge in Denton County set a trial date for former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland.
Wetteland was arrested two years ago on child sex abuse charges.
He’s accused of repeatedly abusing a young relative when the child was between 4 and 6 years old.
His trial is now set to start on Jan. 31.
Wetteland played four seasons with the Rangers in the late 90s.
Before that, he was a World Series MVP with the New York Yankees.