Trial date set for ex-Rangers pitcher John Wetteland in child sex abuse case

A judge in Denton County set a trial date for former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland.

Wetteland was arrested two years ago on child sex abuse charges.

He’s accused of repeatedly abusing a young relative when the child was between 4 and 6 years old.

His trial is now set to start on Jan. 31.

Wetteland played four seasons with the Rangers in the late 90s.

Before that, he was a World Series MVP with the New York Yankees.