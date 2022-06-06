Trial begins for man accused of killing Fort Worth Officer Garrett Hull

article

Testimony is underway in the trial of a man charged with killing a Fort Worth police officer.

Prosecutors said Officer Garrett Hull confronted Timothy Huff and two other men about a bar robbery in 2018.

RELATED: Fort Worth police officer dies after being shot during robbery shootout

Hull was shot in the head during the confrontation. The man who shot him was killed by other officers. Huff and the other suspect were arrested.

Both men are charged with capital murder and could face the death penalty if convicted.

Huff’s trial was supposed to start last week, but it was delayed. Prosecutors said he swallowed razor blades in the courtroom and had to be taken to the hospital.

RELATED: Suspect swallowed razor blades ahead of trial for Fort Worth officer's death, officials say

Officer Hull was a 40-year-old husband and father of two children. He had been with the Fort Worth Police Department for 17 years and was described as the glue that held the criminal intel unit together.

Advertisement

His widow testified Monday morning about the day that he died.