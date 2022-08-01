Trial begins for man accused in 2008 ‘honor killings’ of two daughters

An accused killer faces trial nearly 15 years after his two daughters were murdered. Yaser Said was a fugitive for many years.

Jury selection begins Monday for Said’s capital murder trial.

He’s accused of killing his 18-year-old daughter, Amina, and 17-year-old daughter, Sarah, on New Year’s Day in 2008.

Investigators said he took them for a ride in his cab, telling them they were going to get something to eat. Instead, he drove them to Irving and shot both of them inside the vehicle.

The case made national headlines after investigators said the girls’ deaths were "honor killings." Said was allegedly upset that his daughters were not following the tenets of their Islamic faith.

The FBI has not confirmed that as a motive and Said’s family members have disputed the story.

He evaded capture for 12 years and was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. He was arrested in rural Denton County in 2020.

Said’s son and brother were convicted for helping him. Said’s son was sentenced to 10 years in prison and his brother got 12 years.