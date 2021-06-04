North Texas man gets 12 years for hiding fugitive brother in 2008 ‘honor killings’ case

article

The brother of one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison. That’s about how long he helped his brother avoid capture.

In February, jurors found Yassein Said guilty on several charges related to concealing his fugitive brother, Yaser Said.

Yaser was wanted for murdering his daughters Amina and Sarah in 2008.

Investigators said he took the girls for a ride in his taxicab on New Year’s Day. He allegedly shot them because he was angry with them for dating non-Muslims.

By 2020, Yaser had been on the run for 12 years when the FBI finally tracked him to an apartment in Bedford and then to a home in Justin.

Yaser’s son, Islam, and brother, Yassein, were both arrested in Euless.

"Yassein Said prioritized the comfort of his brother, an alleged murder, over justice for his nieces, two innocent teenagers on the brink of adulthood," said Acting U.S. Attorney Prerak Shah. "No sentence can bring Sarah and Amina back, but we are hopeful that seeing justice served brings a measure of comfort to those who loved these two young souls."

Islam pleaded guilty to the same charges as Yassein and was sentenced to 10 years in April.

Yaser is still in the Dallas County jail awaiting his murder trial.