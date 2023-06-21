Power outage for North Texas town planned during Excessive Heat Warning postponed

A planned power outage in a small North Texas town that was supposed to happen during Wednesday’s Excessive Heat Warning has been postponed.

Tri-County Electric Cooperative planned to turn off electricity for about 70 people in Cresson, located southwest of Fort Worth, starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The company was planning some maintenance work, and said it could have lasted up to four hours.

It now said that planned outage has been postponed. No further details were released on when they planned to do the work.

Tri-County Electric had told notified affected customers they might want to make other plans during the maintenance, but some people told FOX 4 they did not have anywhere else to go to get away from the intense heat.

"We have elderly neighbors and young kids and pets and older houses. So we’re worried about temperatures climbing," Daniel Kohn said. "When we reached out to Tri-County, their response was to go to friend's or family’s house. Not everybody has friends or family around the area."