Trenton Elementary School destroyed by fire

Fire destroyed a school in a small North Texas town.

The only elementary school in Trenton, in Fannin County, went up in flames around midnight Sunday.

Crews from five departments tried to save the facility, but it is now unsafe for use.

Students in the Trenton Independent School District were already out of school on Monday.

There’s no word yet on where the 600 pre-K to sixth-grade students will go for classes once they do return.

"Throughout all my years in this district, we have always risen to the occasion when faced with a challenge or uncertainty. Rest assured, we will formulate a plan to take care of and provide for our students and staff during this challenge," Superintendent Jeremy Strickland said in a letter to parents.

District leaders are expected to meet on Monday to discuss options.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

There were no injuries.