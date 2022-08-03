Pro golfer accused of assaulting officers after public intoxication arrest in Dallas

article

Dallas native and pro golfer Travis Wadkins is charged with assaulting two police officers after being arrested for public intoxication.

According to police records, Wadkins was drunk and harassing employees at Terrelli's restaurant on Greenville Avenue Tuesday night.

He was taken into custody for public intoxication, before police said he spit on one arresting officer, then kicked a detention officer in the knee as he was being booked into the jail.

That officer had to have surgery on her kneecap.