Transgender sports bill among those that died in the Texas House at midnight

A bill that upset transgender Texans and their families will not become a law – at least not this year.

Republican state lawmakers ran out of time Tuesday night to pass restrictions on transgender student-athletes.

The Texas House had a deadline of midnight to pass bills from the Texas Senate.

One of the bills the GOP majority tried to push through would have required children to play on teams based on their sex assigned at birth.

House Democrats fought to keep that from coming up all the way until the deadline, then celebrated when the clock hit 12 a.m.

Supporters said the restriction was needed because transgender athletes could create unfair advantages in girls’ sports.

Opponents said it was discriminatory and the NCAA threatened to pull large sporting events from Texas if the measure passed.

Some business leaders warned passing the bill could cost the state billions in revenue.

Once the deadline passed, some Democrats celebrated by waiving the trans pride flag.

Other bills that missed the deadline include a measure to let people sue a social media company if they are kicked off that site and another that would ban cities and counties from using taxpayer money to hire lobbyists.

The final day of this legislative session is next Monday.