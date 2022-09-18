Trackdown Update: Teen arrested for murder outside Oak Cliff convenience store

A Dallas teen has been arrested for a fatal shooting outside an Oak Cliff convenience store back in June.

Jeremy Wilson, 17, is accused of killing 43-year-old Cordney Dawson.

Dawson was killed on June 26, outside the Tiger Mart at I-35 and Ann Arbor.

RELATED: Trackdown: Help find Cordney Dawson’s killer

Police said Wilson tried to steal Dawson’s truck after he went into the store.

When Dawson tried to get his truck back, that’s when police said Wilson opened fire.

Dawson died at a hospital.

Wilson has been charged with capital murder.