Trackdown: Help find the driver who pushed woman out of car and ran her over

In this week's Trackdown, Dallas detectives are looking for the man who pushed a woman out of his vehicle, then drove over her, leaving her critically injured in the street.

The incident happened on Frank Street, not far from Fair Park on Oct. 9.

Between 6:50 and 7 a.m., 45-year-old Stephanie Whitlock is seen getting into what police believe to be a black early 2000s BMW X3.

"She gets into a vehicle with, we believe possibly, a Black male goes by the name G.G., with potentially two-inch black dreads. They drive around the vehicle comes back, stops right here," said Detective Andrew Cyr with the Dallas Police Assault Unit.

In the video, you can see Whitlock get pushed out of the vehicle and then tries to get back inside.

"When she goes running after it the vehicle takes off. She falls, hits her head on the concrete, and it appears that the back rear right tire runs over her head," said Detective Cyr.

Whitlock is currently in critical condition.

"There is the potential based on her injuries that she may not make it," Detective Cyr said. "We want to talk to this guy. We want to bring justice to this woman. Nobody deserves to get run over by a car."

Police believe that someone may recognize the vehicle from the video and help police identify the driver.

If you know anything you can call Detective Andrew Cyr at 469-662-9234 or email andrew.cyr@dallaspolice.gov.





