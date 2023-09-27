Trackdown: Help solve the murder of innocent teen at Dallas graffiti warehouse

In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police detectives are asking for the public to help them solve the murder of an innocent 18-year-old a week and a half before his birthday.

Raul Alvarez was at a graffiti warehouse in West Dallas called the Fabrication Yard when there was a shooting.

"On March 3rd, there was a party held at this location. After the party, a fight broke out, shots were fired. Three people were injured, [Alvarez] died from his injuries," Det. Jonequia Acrond said.

Investigators found that Alvarez was not involved in the fight and was an innocent bystander.

Police have cell phone video that shows shots being fired in the back alley and people running.

Det. Acrond highlighted two guys in the video close to where the shooting started. She wants to talk to them, and believes the video is good enough to help them identify them.

"I need for someone to come forward and let me know what they saw, who they saw shooting," she said. "The shots happened inside, everybody ran, and he and friends were trying to run out, and they ultimately were up against this fence."

A memorial has been set up at the scene to remember Alvarez.

"From what I know, like everybody just said they loved Raul," Det. Acrond said. "He was just the best person in the world and I really hope someone calls me and gives me what I need to bring justice to him."

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective at 214-605-4691 or email jonequia.acrond@dallaspolice.gov.