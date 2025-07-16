Trackdown: Police hunt hit-and-run driver, search for victim's family in fatality

The Brief Dallas County Sheriff's deputies are searching for the driver of a white Chevrolet Equinox involved in a fatal hit-and-run on I-20 in Duncanville on June 21. The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Rafael Rivera Hernandez, but authorities have been unable to locate his family. Anyone with information about the driver, vehicle (license plate LGP5505), or Hernandez's family is urged to contact the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.



In this week's Trackdown, there is a double mystery. Detectives are looking for a person who was driving a now-damaged white Chevrolet Equinox after hitting a man walking along Interstate 20 in Duncanville in the early morning hours of June 21.

Also, Dallas County Sheriff's deputies have been unable to locate that victim's family.

What they're saying:

Doug Sisk is a public information officer at the sheriff's department and describes what happened on June 21.

"We had a pedestrian that was walking along the highway, and we don't know if he was trying to cross the highway or if he was on the shoulder, but as he was walking, a white Equinox struck this gentleman and continued on down the road."

The victim’s name is 62-year-old Rafael Rivera Hernandez. Deputies have not been able to make contact with family members.

"We had a witness that was behind the vehicle, that had some video of the vehicle. It's not real clear, but it shows the description and everything from what the witnesses gave us is a white equinox, and we've got a license plate number."

A white Chevrolet Equinox with the license plate of LGP5505 is the vehicle that detectives are looking for.

What you can do:

Detectives are looking for the driver of the white Equinox, as well as the family members of the victim, Rafael Rivera Hernandez.

Anyone who knows this man, Rafael Rivera Hernandez, get in contact with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department to help them find the family members of the man killed on I-20.

Anyone with information regarding these two matters is asked to reach out to either the email of www.vcu@dallascounty.org or contact Detective Espino at 214-589-2323.