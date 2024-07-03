Trackdown: Help find suspect accused of murdering former OU football player

article

In this week's Trackdown, law enforcement is asking for help finding a man who escaped house arrest while awaiting trial for the robbery and murder of a former University of Oklahoma football player.

Antwan Franklin was arrested and charged with capital murder in 2022.

Police believe he murdered and robbed former OU defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin at an Airbnb in Downtown Dallas.

Du'Vonta Lampkin

"We had arrested him, he was in jail, he got put on bond with an ankle monitor after being in jail for about a year and then in June of 2023, he cut his ankle monitor off," said Officer B.K. Nelson with the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force and DPD Gang Unit.

Law enforcement received a tip that he was going to meet up with a woman on Friday and tried to arrest him.

The pair led police on a chase along I-30 during rush hour.

"That was a very intense situation. The driver was very reckless in operating that vehicle at those high rates of speed and eventually got away from us," said Nelson.

They eventually drove to an apartment complex and Franklin ran off on foot.

"Got into this apartment complex, parked the car and with one bounce scaled that fence like an Olympic hurdler," said Nelson.

Law enforcement is asking for anyone who knows his whereabouts to reach out.

"I am actively looking for Antwan Franklin," said Nelson. "I need people to talk to me. I need people to give me his location. This young man has a murder charge."

As for the woman, law enforcement says they identified her.

"We know who she is. We will be talking to her very soon," said Nelson.

If you know anything about Franklin's whereabouts, you can call Officer Nelson at 972-978-1765 or the U.S. Marshals Hotline at 800-336-0102.

You can also email barrett.nelson@dallascityhall.com.