Trackdown: Help find shooter in road rage murder of Nancy Aguilar

This week’s Trackdown focuses on the road rage murder of a 30-year-old mother of four.

The only clue is video of the suspect's vehicle from a Dallas Police Department car's dashcam.

The fatal shooting happened back on March 21, after the victim, Nancy Aguilar, was driving eastbound along I-30.

"The complainant cut off the suspect and the suspect ended up following them, and when they exited Munger, they continued down the service road. They stopped at East Grand, and at the light at East Grand, the complainant and the suspect ended up exchanging words," Dallas PD Det. Timothy Johnston said. "When the light turned green, both cars started to go, and then the suspect ended up shooting at the complainant’s vehicle. The complainant was hit one time."

Related article

A Dallas PD officer was nearby, and the suspect’s vehicle was caught on dashcam video.

"We actually had an officer on the other side of the building that heard the gunshots and their focus was on the complainant’s vehicle because they were driving erratically," the detective said. "So she went over and made contact with the complainant, but here, dash camera did catch the suspect vehicle."

Police believe the shooter was in a 2018-2020 silver Honda Accord.

Another person in Aguilar’s vehicle told police there were two people in the suspect’s vehicle.

"We need the public's help to identify who these two guys were who were driving in the Honda," Det. Johnston said. "It's really concerning because more and more of these are happening and for no reason."

MORE TRACKDOWN STORIES

Anyone with information on this case can call Det. Johnston at 214-470-3723 or email timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.

Police are hoping someone can help solve the road rage murder of Nancy Aguilar.