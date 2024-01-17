Trackdown: Help find Juvenal Antero's killers

In this week’s Trackdown, a Pleasant Grove man was killed when three men knocked on his door in the middle of the day and asked his wife for a plunger, before pushing their way in.

Juvenal Antero, 24, was shot and killed defending his family against intruders.

This happened at about 2:30 p.m. on December 30, at the Maderas Apartments on S. Saint Augustine Drive.

"[Three suspects] attempted to get into his residence. A shooting occurred and he died from the injuries he sustained in the shooting," Det. Michael Christian said.

Police are releasing video and descriptions of the three suspects.

"You're going to see three suspects. One's going to be a white or Hispanic male wearing all black with a mask. The second one's going to be a white or Hispanic male with what appeared to be a mustache and maybe some glasses. The third suspect is going to be a Black male with a red hoodie that had Abercrombie on it," Det. Christian said.

Investigators said the suspects were in a four-door red Kia Soul.

Police are hoping someone will recognize them and help find these murder suspects.

"It's troubling because this happened inside of his own residence in front of his wife and kid," Det. Christian said. "I need help identifying and bringing justice to this family."

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Christian at 469-670-4735 or email him at michael.christian@dallaspolice.gov.