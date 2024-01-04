Dallas man died protecting son from gunfire during home invasion, widow says

Friends and loved ones of a man murdered during a recent home invasion in Dallas gathered Thursday to honor his memory.

His family says he was killed while protecting his 4-year-old son from the intruders' gunfire in their Pleasant Grove apartment. Police are still looking for the attackers.

The victim’s now-widow and their son witnessed the deadly shooting.

A bullet hole and balloons are left on a door Elizabel Cardenas tried to keep shut during a deadly home invasion.

Thursday, Cardenas was surrounded by loved ones to honor the life of her husband, 24-year-old Juvenal Antero.

"You took my everything. You took my purpose to keep going," she said.

Cardenas says on Dec. 30, the couple and their 4-year-old son were at their Pleasant Grove apartment off South St. Augustine and C.F. Hawn Freeway when two men knocked on the door.

Cardenas says the men asked to borrow a plunger. The two men then forced their way inside. She says one man pulled out a gun and told everyone to get down on the ground.

"My husband runs and grabs his weapon. Jumps in front of my son. Shooter shoots him. My husband gets a chance to shoot back," she said.

The attackers took off.

Antero was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Cardenas is now left to care for their son, who is named after his father. She’s also pregnant, expecting a baby in July.

The widow is leaning on family for support and a place to stay, still wishing life was back to the way it was.

"I would rather be here and sleeping here," Cardenas said. "When I feel like when I walk in, he’s home, and I’m waiting. I’m waiting for him to come pick me up. I hope they see him as hero because he is our hero."

Cardenas says she didn’t recognize the two men at the door. All she remembers was the shooter had a mask and goggles over his eyes, wearing all black. She offered the same description when she was interviewed by police.