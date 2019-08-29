Trackdown: Help find missing Mesquite mom Prisma Reyes

In this week’s Trackdown, police need help to find a Mesquite mother who has been missing since April.

The last images of Prisma Reyes show her outside of an elevator at a Dallas apartment complex on April 17. Her disappearance has faded from the headlines, but it’s the focus of this week's Trackdown.

It’s been four months since Prisma Reyes has been seen or heard from. Her circle of friends, her phone call log and her ex-boyfriends have all been checked by Mesquite Police Det. Dustan Barrett and his team of detectives. Still, detectives have found nothing.

Det. Barrett and Reyes’ family are still baffled by the young mother’s disappearance.

“Her 6-year-old son still does not know where mama is,” the detective said. “He's back in school now staying with his grandmother. He has a hard time wondering where mama is.”

On April 17, the 26-year-old left work at a Northeast Dallas used car lot for lunch. She went to meet an acquaintance at E-Bar Tex-Mex on Haskell in East Dallas.

“She was actually having lunch with an ex,” Det. Barrett said. “But they left separately.”

Reyes remained at the restaurant for about three hours.

“The bartender did stop serving her, and there was a just a slight disturbance in that regard. They asked her to leave, so she left,” Barrett said. “Down the street here on Haskell, she was in a road rage incident with another driver. 911 was called. Dallas PD came out and checked, but she had already left the location.”

Investigators believe Reyes drove to I-30 and then turned back around and went to the Olympus at Ross apartments.

“She heads out towards White Rock Lake. We have her turning around near White Rock Lake and coming back this way,” Barrett said. “And then she ends up at the apartment complex over here.”

Reyes’ Jeep was blocking the intersection near the apartment gate at Roseland and Johnson as if her visit would be a quick stop-n-go.

“She runs across the street when a vehicle is coming in and goes through the gate there and stops. There’s an elevator right on the other side of here,” Barrett said. “She gets on the elevator. We've talked to the person that she got on the elevator with. He got off on a floor lower than hers. And that’s the last time anybody saw her on the elevator.”

Detectives are hoping the public can help them with any information to find Reyes.

“Somebody saw something with her, and somebody knows something about this case. We just need them to reach out and talk to us,” Barrett said. “These type of cases are extremely challenging, but they are also very rewarding. That’s ultimately with this particular case…. that’s my ultimate goal is to get an answer for the family.”

Mesquite has a squad of detectives working overtime for your call. Anyone with information on Reyes’ disappearance is urged to call Det. Barrett at (972) 216.6791. A reward is being offered.

