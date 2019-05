- There is now a reward available for information in the case of a missing young mother from Mesquite.

The family of 26-year-old Prisma Reyes is offering $2,500 for information that leads to a break in the case.

Reyes disappeared on April 17 while on her lunch break from her job at a used car lot in Dallas. She was last seen on surveillance video at an apartment complex in Old East Dallas and her car was found not far from there.

Family members said her ex-boyfriend lives in the complex. It’s a relationship that Reyes’ family said ended badly.

In the hours after Reyes disappeared, family members said she failed to show up at her babysitter’s home to pick up her 6-year-old son. That’s something she wouldn’t willingly do, they said.

Her sister Esmeralda Peralta said calls to her cell phone just rang and rang -- eventually going to voicemail. Now, the phone appears to be turned off or the battery was drained. No one has seen or heard from her in more than a month.

Mesquite police are asking for new tips and leads in the case. Anyone with information should call 972-285-6336.