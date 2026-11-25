The Brief Dallas rapper BFG Baandz, whose real name was Kenneth Turner Jr., was fatally shot in an ambush at a Pleasant Grove gas station on Aug. 27. Two suspects jumped out of a silver Mustang with racing stripes and opened fire on Turner while he sat in his Mercedes. Police are still searching for the killers and ask anyone who recognizes the vehicle or suspects to contact Det. Joshua Romero at 214-681-6856.



Another local rap artist was killed in an ambush-style attack. Dallas police are still looking for BFG Baandz’s killer.

Dallas rap murder

What we know:

The deadly shooting happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 27 at a gas station on Jim Miller Road in Pleasant Grove.

Dallas police have video but it’s too graphic to share. Instead, still images show two men jumping out of a silver Mustang with racing stripes.

They opened fire on Kenneth Turner Jr. as he sat in his Mercedes. Turner, who was known in the Dallas rap music scene as BFG Baandz, died from his injuries.

What they're saying:

Det. Joshua Romero hopes people who know the car in the Grove will give him a call.

"I want people that if they’ve seen that vehicle that night, if they recognize these people. I know it’s going to be hard from a distance but if they have any information about who would have done this, who would have come after him, who was looking to harm him, that’s what I’m looking for," he said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the suspects, their vehicle, or the case should call or text Det. Romero at 214-681-6856 or email him at joshua.romero@dallaspolic.gov.