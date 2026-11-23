The Brief Arlington Police are currently involved in a standoff with a barricaded suspect at a home on Templeton Drive. Police found one victim with a gunshot wound outside the house. She was transported to the hospital and her condition is unknown. The Arlington Police Department's SWAT Team is assisting as officials are trying to get the suspect to surrender.



Arlington Police are currently involved in a standoff with a barricaded suspect, and SWAT units are on-site to assist.

Arlington Barricaded Suspect

What we know:

Arlington Police are currently working on a barricaded suspect at a house on Templeton Drive.

The department responded to a call at around 1 p.m. of a shooting at the house. When police arrived, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim said the man who shot her was inside the home. She was transported to the hospital.

Arlington PD set up a perimeter around the house and are being assisted by the department's SWAT Team as they try to get the suspect to surrender.

What we don't know:

We don't know the identity of the suspect or victim who was shot.

The details of what led to the shooting are currently unknown.