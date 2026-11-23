Police, SWAT units responding after 1 shot by barricaded suspect in Arlington home
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington Police are currently involved in a standoff with a barricaded suspect, and SWAT units are on-site to assist.
Arlington Barricaded Suspect
What we know:
Arlington Police are currently working on a barricaded suspect at a house on Templeton Drive.
The department responded to a call at around 1 p.m. of a shooting at the house. When police arrived, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim said the man who shot her was inside the home. She was transported to the hospital.
Arlington PD set up a perimeter around the house and are being assisted by the department's SWAT Team as they try to get the suspect to surrender.
What we don't know:
We don't know the identity of the suspect or victim who was shot.
The details of what led to the shooting are currently unknown.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Arlington Police Department.