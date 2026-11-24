The Brief Safety advocates and a grieving North Texas mother are urging people not to drive impaired ahead of Blackout Wednesday, one of the year's biggest drinking days. A recent study from Waymo and Mothers Against Drunk Driving found that 1 in 45 drivers in Dallas is over the legal limit on any given night. Advocates urge holiday celebrants to plan ahead for safe rides using designated drivers, rideshares, or driverless cars.



This Wednesday is known as Blackout Wednesday across the United States.

It’s one of the biggest drinking days of the year because many college students are home for the holidays and young adults don’t have to be at work the next day because of Thanksgiving.

What they're saying:

Mothers Against Drunk Driving wants to remind people to make sure their loved ones don’t get behind the wheel after drinking on Wednesday.

"I just was meeting with a lady a couple weeks ago that I met. She had said goodbye to her son at a family get together, and he was leaving. And he said, ‘I am good mom, I'll see you later.’ He had a few drinks. She never saw him again," said Sherri Shoff, the North Texas executive director for MADD. "We need to be tougher. It’s called tough love. So let’s love our family and friends enough to not believe that. Even one or two is too many to drink and drive."

A spokeswoman for Waymo said its driverless cars are a great option in the city of Dallas.

"There’s no reason to drink and driving in this day and age. There are more options than ever before, whether that’s taking a ride share, taking a Waymo, or having a designated driver. What matters most is making your plan before your first drink and giving your friends and family the gift of getting home safely this holiday season," said Claire Sands with Waymo.

Waymo recently partnered with MADD on a study on impaired drivers. They found that on any given night in Dallas, one in 45 drivers is over the legal limit.

Local perspective:

Frisco mom Sue Beatty is also taking the opportunity to share her daughter’s story.

Carly Beatty was 19 when an impaired driver ended her life on Sept. 14, 2019. She and two friends were walking home when a drunken driver two weeks away from turning 18 hit and killed her.

"My daughter Carly lost her life because someone made the choice to drive impaired, someone that we didn't even know. She was simply walking home with her friends, and she was hit and killed by an impaired driver," Sue Beatty said. "I want people to know this is real life. It's not simply, ‘I had too much to drink, I'm just gonna drive home a mile or two away.’ This is real life. You could kill somebody or kill yourself and it's not worth the risk. There are so many other options."

Pedro Puga received a 15-year prison sentence. He will be eligible for parole in March.

But there will forever be an empty seat at the Beatty’s Thanksgiving table.

"We would plan the meal together. We would cook and bake together. And we had a tradition of going out early, early Friday morning to do Black Friday shopping. And it was a time of joy and fun and family and Thanksgiving. Now, honestly, it's sad," Sue Beatty said.