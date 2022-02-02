Trackdown: Help find car involved in drive-by shooting

In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police are investigating another drive-by shooting.

Investigators are searching for a tan colored Mercury Grand Marquis with big wheels that carried the shooters. Detectives hope someone can tell them who usually drives it, and more.

The shooting happened at 8 p.m. back on January 14, in the 4200 block of Independence Drive, near W. Camp Wisdom Road, in Southwest Dallas.

"The victim was parked right in this parking lot with a couple of friends. They were standing by his truck," Dallas PD Detective Yahir Perez said. "We see on video surveillance, a tan colored Mercury Grand Marquis with big wheels drive around the parking lot drove around the victim's vehicle and start shooting at him."

Police said multiple shots were fired, but luckily, no one was killed and only one person was hit.

Det. Perez is hoping someone knows who drives the vehicle involved.

"Anybody in the public that recognizes this vehicle, give me a call. You can be an anonymous tip. Anything that can help me steer in the right direction to be able to find the suspect in this offense," he added.

Anyone with information can call Det. Perez at 214-671-4735 or email yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com.

