Trackdown: E-bike bandits in Fort Worth steal four vehicles from apartment garage

The Brief Fort Worth Police are looking for two suspects who have stolen multiple e-bikes from an apartment building parking garage in the 900 block of Commerce Street. The two suspects, a man and a woman, are seen in surveillance footage canvassing the garage before riding away with e-bikes on two different occasions in September. Over $7,600 in value was taken during the two incidents, and Fort Worth Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the e-bike bandits.



Two suspects have stolen e-bikes from a Fort Worth apartment complex on multiple occasions, and Fort Worth Police are asking for the public to help identify the thieves.

Fort Worth e-bike bandits

What we know:

Fort Worth Police say two individuals have been stealing e-bikes from a Fort Worth apartment complex's parking garage since last month.

The apartment complex is located in the 900 block of Commerce Street. In surveillance footage, the two suspects can be seen walking around the parking garage, looking for the e-bikes.

The first incident occurred on September 13, resulting in two e-bikes worth $2,000 each being stolen.

On September 22, the duo struck again, stealing two e-bikes worth $1,800 each.

In total, $7,600 worth of e-bikes has been stolen from the apartment's parking garage.

What we don't know:

Police do not know the identity of either suspect. Police say they are a white male and a white female, most likely in their mid-thirties or mid-forties.

They have released surveillance footage of the two suspects, hoping the public can help identify them.

What they're saying:

Fort Worth Police Public Information Officer Buddy Calzada says the surveillance footage should help identify the e-bike bandits.

You're going to know them. Somebody in that area's going to know them. Somebody needs to point them out to Detective Atkins," Calzada tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.

Buddy Calzada

What you can do:

If you have any information on the identity of the e-bike thieves, contact Fort Worth Police Det. Atkins at (817) 392-4359.