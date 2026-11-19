Holiday gift ideas for men, from everyday essentials to outdoor gear and tech upgrades
DALLAS - They always seem to be the hardest to shop for—but these gifts bring together smart upgrades, outdoor gear, everyday essentials and a few things he probably wouldn’t buy for himself.
MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide
CoverSeal Covers
CoverSeal Covers
For the guy who treats his car like a member of the family, CoverSeal helps protect the finish from sun, rain, snow, dust and everyday outdoor wear. Its patented weighted design conforms to the vehicle without the hassle of traditional straps and tie-downs. Check out their patio and grill covers too! | Buy It
Forloh ThermoNeutral Down Jacket
Forloh ThermoNeutral Down Jacket
This is the puffer jacket for guys who want warmth without feeling weighed down. The Forloh ThermoNeutral Down Jacket combines lightweight down insulation, a hooded Made-In-America design and outdoor-ready performance for everything from a morning walk to a serious adventure. | Buy It
Rogue Front Pocket Wallet
Rogue Front Pocket Wallet
For the guy ready to retire the overstuffed back-pocket wallet, the Rogue Front Pocket Wallet keeps his essentials slim, organized and easy to reach. For 20 years it’s been the simple everyday upgrade that takes up less space because it it’s curved design without sacrificing style. | Buy It
Laifen P3 Pro Electric Shaver
Laifen P3 Pro Electric Shaver
The Laifen P3 Pro brings a high-tech upgrade to his daily routine. This rechargeable, palm sized foil electric shaver has a 3-blade output of 24-thousand cuts per minute. Travel-friendly and designed to deliver a fast, comfortable wet or dry shave. | Buy It
NOCO Boost GB40/GB70
NOCO Boost GB40/GB70
This is the gift that can rescue him—or somebody else—from a dead battery. NOCO Boost jump starters are compact, powerful and easy to keep in the car, with built-in safety features and enough power to bring a vehicle or a boat back to life when it matters most. | Buy It
Barsys Shaker Pro and Smart Coaster Set
Barsys Shaker Pro and Smart Coaster Set
For the guy who enjoys a good cocktail—and the technology behind it—the Barsys Shaker Pro and Smart Coaster bring a little automation to happy hour. The system helps measure, mix and serve cocktails with more consistency, turning his home bar into a very impressive piece of equipment. | Buy It
GeneSonic Pro with Detachable GPS Handheld
GeneSonic Pro with Detachable GPS Handheld
This is a serious upgrade for the golfer who wants more information before taking the shot. The GeneSonic Pro combines rangefinding technology with a detachable GPS touchscreen speaker handheld to help track distances, plan the course and make every club choice a little more informed. 43-thousand courses are preloaded! | Buy It
RISION Thermal Imager
RISION Thermal Imager
He may not know he needs a thermal imager—but once he has one, he’ll find plenty to investigate. This compact RISION camera connects to his device to reveal heat signatures, making it useful for spotting drafts, checking equipment, exploring outdoors or simply seeing the world in a completely different way. | Buy It
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro
Built for guys who spend more time outdoors than in front of a desk, the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro combines a bright, easy-to-read display with GPS, fitness tracking, long battery life and rugged outdoor capability. Add in built-in flashlight functionality, and this is a smartwatch that’s ready for everything from the gym to the trail. | Buy It
MORE: Steve Noviello's Holiday Gift Guide
The Source: FOX Consumer reporter Steve Noviello compiled this list from the more than 100 products submitted for review for the 2026 FOX Holiday Gift Guide.