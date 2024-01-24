Trackdown: Help find 4 suspects who opened fire at Dallas strip center

In this week's Trackdown, businesses were sprayed with bullets and an innocent man was one of two people murdered late last year when four men jumped out of a car and opened fire at a Pleasant Grove strip center.

The double murder happened just after 9 a.m. back on December 27, at a strip center in the 9500 block of Scyene Road.

"My two victims were Jamarcus Irving and Moreland Smith," Dallas PD Det. Fernando Silva said. "Moreland just walked up. He was going to get some donuts here from this coffee shop. Sees Jamarcus, they know each other, they start having just a brief conversation."

That’s when police said a red Nissan Sentra pulled into the parking lot.

"Four suspects jumped out of the car, all four of them armed. They start targeting Jamarcus in the middle of the gunfire. Moreland is just real close by Jamarcus, so they both get struck with gunfire," Det. Silva said. "From all accounts [Smith was an] innocent bystander, was just at the wrong place at the wrong time."

The four shooters then got back in the Sentra and fled the scene.

Investigators are hoping someone will recognize these suspects.

"Somebody knows the clothing, the height and weight. These guys, they look like they're late teens early 20s," Silva said. "Three of them were wearing dark clothing, and then one of the ones that's wearing dark clothing has a very distinct hoodie sweatshirt with some stars on the shoulders and some lettering on the front part, but it’s black and white. The other one, the fourth one, is wearing all gray."

Police said one had a Draco-style AK-47 style machine gun.

"There was no regard for anyone in these businesses, and it was early in the morning, so some of these businesses were open, some of them were not, but as you can see from the plywood that went up there, there's a lot of gunfire that went into the businesses," Det. Silva added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Silva at 214-671-3605 or email fernando.silva@dallaspolice.gov.