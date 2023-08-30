Trackdown: Help find Dallas repairman's shooter

article

On this week's Trackdown police are asking for help finding the man who shot 60-year-old repairman Jesse Simmons.

Detectives say they only have a glimpse of the suspect to go on, but they hope it will be enough for someone who knows what happened.

Simmons was shot outside his Donegal Drive home on August 3 at about 5:30 in the morning.

He went to confront someone attempting to break into his work truck when he was shot.

Simmons is currently paralyzed and needs electrical stimulation on his legs to try to stimulate movement.

Dallas police investigators say video the suspect had been checking cars in the neighborhood to burglarize.

"We have the suspect at this location next door checking the door of a neighbor's vehicle," said Dallas Police Detective Marc Tucker.

Police warn the video could be deceiving.

"Once the light came on it changed the suspect's sweatshirt he was wearing from a dark color to a light color. It was actually a dark-colored sweatshirt, could be a dark blue or black sweatshirt or hoodie," said Detective Tucker.

Police are hopeful that someone who knows the suspect will be able to identify him.

"This guy is trying to take your personal property and not only that, he's willing to shoot. That's uncommon with thieves," said Det. Tucker.

There is a $15,000 reward for information that helps lead to the suspect's arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 214-671-3621 or email marc.tucker@dallaspolice.gov.