Trackdown Arrest: Teen suspects in custody for 16-year-old Marvin Rivera’s murder
article
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested two teenagers for the murder of a 16-year-old whose death was featured on Trackdown.
This week, FOX 4 reporter Shaun Rabb interviewed Dallas police about the murder of Marvin Rivera.
MORE: Trackdown Stories
Rivera was driving through a neighborhood when he was shot and killed. He then crashed into a home.
Security video shows the murder suspects.
Police said a FOX 4 viewer recognized the suspects and contacted investigators.
The 14 and 15-year-old boys are now in custody for Rivera’s murder.
Advertisement
Their names and photos will not be released because of their age.