Trackdown Arrest: Teen suspects in custody for 16-year-old Marvin Rivera’s murder

Dallas police have arrested two teenagers for the murder of a 16-year-old whose death was featured on Trackdown.

This week, FOX 4 reporter Shaun Rabb interviewed Dallas police about the murder of Marvin Rivera.

Rivera was driving through a neighborhood when he was shot and killed. He then crashed into a home.

Security video shows the murder suspects.

Police said a FOX 4 viewer recognized the suspects and contacted investigators.

The 14 and 15-year-old boys are now in custody for Rivera’s murder.

Their names and photos will not be released because of their age.