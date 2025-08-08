Trackdown arrest: Suspect in Rowlett shooting of teen nabbed by U.S. Marshals

The Brief A 17-year-old suspect in a Rowlett shooting has been arrested in Dallas. Xavier Stevenson is accused of shooting a 15-year-old in the head during a robbery. Stevenson is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and is being held without bond.



The suspect in a Rowlett incident in which a 15-year-old was shot in the head has been arrested in Dallas.

The suspect, a subject in a previous Trackdown segment, was captured by U.S. Marshals on Friday.

Rowlett shooting suspect arrested

Xavier Stevenson

The latest:

Xavier Sen'cer Stevenson, 17, was identified through video canvassing after U.S. Marshals assisted Rowlett PD in the search for the suspect.

On Friday, Stevenson was found in Dallas by the federal officials. They say the suspect altered his appearance several times to evade arrest.

Stevenson is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and is pending arraignment with no bond set.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to the dedicated work of the men and women of the Rowlett Police Department and the invaluable assistance of our federal partners, we have taken into custody the suspect wanted in this shooting," said Chief Denning. "This violent fugitive is now off the streets. Let it be clear, we will relentlessly pursue anyone who commits violent acts in our city, and we will not rest until they are brought to justice."

Trackdown subject

Xavier Sen'cer Stevenson, 17 years of age, from Rowlett, Texas. (Source: Rowlett Police Department)

The backstory:

The shooting happened at 3:30 p.m. on June 13 in the parking lot between a muffler shop and a Dollar General on Rowlett Road, where investigators said the 15-year-old victim was in a car with his older brother. The two were allegedly trying to sell vapes to a 17-year-old Xavier Stevenson.

The three first met at nearby Kenwood Heights Park, where Stevenson allegedly tried to pay via a cash app. The older brother said he needed to pay in cash, so they went to Dollar General.

Stevenson allegedly left the car, came back a few minutes later, and held the brothers at gunpoint.

The 15-year-old tried to run and was shot in the head. The teen did survive.