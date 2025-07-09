Trackdown: Teen shot in head during Rowlett robbery; Police seek accused gunman

The Brief Rowlett police are searching for Xavier Sen'cer Stevenson, 17, who is accused of shooting a teen in the back of the head during an armed robbery on June 13. The shooting occurred in the 5600 block of Rowlett Road after Stevenson allegedly tried to rob two brothers selling vapes. The 15-year-old victim survived his injuries. Police believe Stevenson is being helped by others and is no longer in Rowlett; a reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.



Rowlett police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who shot a male teen in the back of the head during a robbery in the 5600 block of Rowlett Road.

Rowlett detectives know who they're looking for, but not where he is and need the public's assistance in locating the suspect.

What we know:

The shooting happened at 3:30 p.m. on June 13 in the parking lot between a muffler shop and a Dollar General on Rowlett Road, where investigators said the 15-year-old victim was in a car with his older brother. The two were allegedly trying to sell vapes to a 17-year-old Xavier Stevenson.

Xavier Sen'cer Stevenson, 17 years of age, from Rowlett, Texas. (Source: Rowlett Police Department)

"His name is Xavier Stevenson. He's 17-years old, and he doesn't have a car, so he’s getting help from somebody," said Detective Cruz Hernandez of the Rowlett Police Department.

The three first met at nearby Kenwood Heights Park, where Stevenson allegedly tried to pay via a cash app. The older brother said he needed to pay in cash, so they went to Dollar General.

Stevenson allegedly left the car, came back a few minutes later, and held the brothers at gunpoint.

The 15-year-old tried to run and was shot in the head. The teen did survive.

What they're saying:

Hernandez describes the scene of the shooting.

"He never intended to pay nothing. His intention was to rob, so when he pulled out his gun, he demanded the property and the money. The 15-year-old victim, all he did was open his door to run away, and he got shot in the back of the head," he said.

"When I arrived, I did not think that he was going to make it. It's a miracle that this young man survived."

Officer Hernandez tells FOX 4 that Stevenson is receiving help.

"Somebody is helping him. It's either family or friends is what I believe. He's laying his head somewhere. We need that tip from a viewer to get him located and in custody," said Hernandez.

"He's on the run. After the shooting, he went home, got some clothes, and he has not been in Rowlett since then."

What you can do:

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Stevenson or for any information regarding the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowlett Police Department at (972) 412-6200 or Detective McKenzie at (972) 412-6211 or bmckenzie@rowlett.com. Anonymous tips can also be submitted.

The North Texas Crime Commission is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Stevenson's arrest on the aggravated robbery warrant.

To be eligible for the reward, contact North Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477. Do not contact the Rowlett Police Department for reward-related information.