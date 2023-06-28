Trackdown: Help find suspect who shot 7-Eleven clerk

In this week's Trackdown, Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed a 7-Eleven clerk earlier this month.

54-year-old 7-Eleven clerk Nathaniel Ogbolu was shot and killed by a man attempting to rob the convenience store on North Hampton Road in North Oak Cliff.

"He was here just working a normal day," said Dallas Police Detective David Grubbs. "Guy came in, and really no warning, he just came in, and it was on."

Since the shooting, many have shared positive stories about Ogbolu.

"This guy greeted everybody with a smile, asked them how their day was. Everyday people would come in, and they knew him, and there's no reason for this guy to have been gunned down like this," said Det. Grubbs.

Police originally released the video last week, but have not received the tips they need to identify and arrest the suspect.

"He just came in, he demanded his money and he just shot him," said Det. Grubbs. "He's murdered in front of his wife. His wife was in the store at the time, and she had to watch this whole thing, so surely somebody will do the right thing and tell me who this guy is."

Dallas Police detectives are asking the community to take a look at the suspect's clothing to see if they recognize the shooter.

"This poor man has never done anything wrong in his life. Gunned down in front of his wife while he's just doing his job trying to make a living, and nobody in the community seems to recognize this guy or wants to help this guy out and do the right thing? There's no way that's the case," said Det. Grubbs.

If you have information about the suspect you can contact Detective Grubbs at 469-540-6377 or email him.

