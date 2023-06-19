7-Eleven employee shot and killed during attempted robbery, police say

Dallas Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 7-Eleven employee on Monday morning.

54-year-old Nathaniel Ogbolu was shot and killed just after 6 a.m. while working at the 7-Eleven on North Hampton Road, not far from Sunset High School in Oak Cliff.

Investigators say that an unknown person entered the store and pointed a gun at Ogbolu, demanding money from the register. Before he was able to open the register, the suspect fired several times, hitting Ogbolu.

The suspect also shot at a witness, but missed.

The person ran out of the store and at this time has not been found by police.

Ogbolu was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.