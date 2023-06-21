Dallas police release video of gunman who killed 7-Eleven cashier

Surveillance images show the moments before and after a beloved Dallas store clerk employee was murdered.

The gunman went into the 7-Eleven store at North Hampton Road and Jefferson Boulevard to rob the clerk early Monday.

The gunman pointed a gun and ordered Nathanlie Ogbolu to give him cash. But before he could open the drawer, the shooter fired and killed Ogbolu.

The gunman took off without any money. He fired at a witness, missed and ran off.

Police also released still images to try and help identify the gunman.

Customers and coworkers described Ogbolu, also known as "Natty," as well-loved and admired.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.