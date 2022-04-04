Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until MON 11:15 PM CDT, Johnson County, Ellis County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 11:00 PM CDT until MON 11:45 PM CDT, Red River County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM CDT until THU 3:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 9:56 PM CDT until TUE 2:00 AM CDT, Denton County, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:51 AM CDT until WED 1:34 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:25 AM CDT until WED 7:30 PM CDT, Hunt County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 10:49 PM CDT until MON 11:45 PM CDT, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Johnson County, Ellis County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 10:40 PM CDT until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Dallas County, Rockwall County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 2:00 AM CDT, Fannin County, Lamar County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Navarro County, Henderson County
Tornado Watch
from MON 10:51 PM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Red River County

Tornado Watch issued for North Texas until 2 a.m.

Dallas County
FOX 4

DALLAS - A Tornado Watch has been issued for the majority of North Texas until 2 a.m.

The majority of the metroplex and parts east are under an enhanced risk of severe weather throughout the night.

The approaching front is bringing rain and very strong winds up to North Texas. There will be an 80% chance of seeing rain Monday.

The main threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 60-75 miles per hour. Some may see some hail up to quarter-sized. The threat for tornadoes is low but cannot be ruled out.

Minor flooding seen in Grapevine as severe storms develop

With a Tornado Watch in effect for North Texas, FOX 4 has crews out monitoring conditions Monday. Peyton Yager provides an update from Grapevine.

The most active period for the metroplex and surrounding area will be between 8 p.m. to as late as 1 a.m. 

As we head into midnight, the metroplex will see storms ending as they head east.

Cars stuck in high water on bridge as severe weather passes North Texas

Some cars were briefly stuck in high water on bridge in Justin as storms make their way across North Texas.

Far eastern and southeastern areas will see storms between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

INTERACTIVE LIVE RADAR

The rest of the week will be calm. Tuesday will be a very windy and warm day with temperatures staying in the high 80s. Another cold front will come early Wednesday morning that will drop temperatures into the 60s.