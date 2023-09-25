Toddler killed, woman critically injured in Dallas birthday party shooting

A Sunday night birthday party in Dallas turned deadly after a drive-by shooting. One of the victims is a toddler who died from her gunshot wounds.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near Fair Park. Police said someone fired shots at a large gathering outside a home near Haskell and East Grand avenues.

Family members told FOX 4 that a 1-year-old girl was inside a vehicle when she was shot twice. A woman was also shot and critically injured.

Other partygoers rushed them to the hospital. But by the time police arrived, the toddler had died.

Police said the woman is not the little girl's mother. Their names have not yet been released.

Featured article

So far there is no motive or description of the suspect and vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Dallas Police Department.