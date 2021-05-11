Toddler hospitalized after shootout at Dallas gas station

A toddler is in the hospital after being shot during a fight outside a Dallas gas station.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday at the Shell gas station near Interstate 45 and Illinois Avenue in East Oak Cliff.

Dallas police said the child’s father and another man got into a fight. The other man fired into the father’s truck.

There were three young children inside the vehicle, including the victim. She was shot in the neck.

The father grabbed a weapon from his truck and returned fire. The other man took off and has been on the run since then.

Police are now looking for the suspect in a silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Armada.

They haven’t released an update on the girl’s condition.