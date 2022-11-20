Todd, Julie Chrisley sentenced to combined 19 years in prison for fraud, tax evasion

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to spend a combined total of 19 years in prison after the "Chrisley Knows Best" couple were convicted of fraud and tax evasion in Atlanta.

On Monday, federal judge Eleanor Ross sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years behind bars. Julie Chrisley received 7 years. The couple's report date is Jan. 15, 2023.

Prosecutors wanted to see a sentence between 210 and 262 months or roughly 17 to 22 years for Todd Chrisley, according to court documents. For Julie Chrisley, prosecutors recommended 121 and 151 months, or roughly 10 to 12 years.

The stars' attorneys argued a judge should grant the couple's request for a new trial. Lawyers for the Chrisleys claim an IRS officer falsely testified and prosecution pushed her to do so.

What were Todd, Julie Chrisley found guilty of?

Sketch of Todd, Julie Chrisley in federal court in Atlanta.

In June, a federal jury convicted the Chrisleys of conspiring to defraud Atlanta banks. The couple and their accountant were found guilty of tax fraud.

Prosecutors said they defrauded banks out of more than $30 million of fraudulent loans.

"The jury found that Todd and Julie Chrisley committed multiple fraud schemes for several years and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, filed false corporate tax returns on their behalf," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan.