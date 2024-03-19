Tiger Woods to open mini golf course in North Texas

A new mini-golf venue partly owned by Tiger Woods is set to open in North Texas this month.

PopStroke will begin welcoming guests at Grandscape in The Colony on March 28.

It offers an elevated mini-golf experience with an app for scoring and mobile food and drink orders.

The venue will also have open-air dining, a beer garden, a sports bar, an ice cream parlor, a playground, lawn games, and more.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

This will be the second PopStroke location to open in Texas but the first to open in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Four more are set to open statewide by the end of the year.