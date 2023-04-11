Tiger Woods-designed mini-golf course coming to The Colony

article

A new mini-golf course, designed by superstar Tiger Woods is coming to The Colony.

A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation says Florida-based company PopStroke is planning to open a new location at Grandscape.

The $5.2 million, 13,000 square-foot location will have 37 outdoor mini-golf holes designed by Woods, an outdoor playground area and entertainment center with food and drink service, according to the filing.

Construction is expected to start in June and wrap up before the end of the year.

The filing does not include information on when the center is expected to open.

Woods' partnered with PopStroke in 2019.

"Some of my happiest memories are spending time with my pops on the golf course having putting contests," said Woods at the time. "I’m looking forward to others enjoying time with their kids at PopStroke. This is a new way for individuals to experience the game of golf. It’s about bringing people together."

PopStroke currently has 7 locations in Florida, Arizona and Texas.

The location in Katy opened last December.

This is just the latest golf-themed attraction coming to The Colony.

Puttery opened its indoor mini-golf location in 2021 and TopGolf is just across the highway.