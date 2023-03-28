Nashville shooting victim Hallie Scruggs remembered at father's former North Texas church

A special prayer service was held at Park Cities Presbyterian Church on Tuesday to remember the 6 victims killed during a school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday.

The violence hit close to home for the church. One of the students who was killed, 9-year-old Hallie Scruggs, was the daughter of Chad Scruggs, who previously served as the associate pastor of the church.

Hallie was born in Dallas the same year Scruggs started with the church and was baptized at PCPC.

Several attendees at the church service knew the Scruggs family well and dozens showed up to the service.

"Any way that we can just honor them and lift them up and pray for them is so important to all of us because we just loved him dearly," said churchgoer Rebecca Lutz.

PCPC senior pastor Mark Davis lead the special service and remembered Hallie Scruggs.

"What a joy she was to so many, how fun she was and lord help us to picture her where she is now."

Chad Scruggs served at PCPC from 2013 until 2018 when left to be the lead pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church, the site of the shooting.

"It seems right to charge this congregation to pray for Chad and for that congregation."

At the prayer service, it was revealed that another victim also has ties to Park Cities Presbyterian Church.

61-year-old Cynthia Peak was the sister of two church members.

"For Bill & Debbie Dunlap, the family of Cynthia Peak we pray have mercy."

Peak was working as a substitute teacher at the Christian elementary school.

She attended TCU in Fort Worth and was an education major in the class of 1983.

The family of 9-year-old victim Evelyn Dieckhaus, has extended family living in the area.

"Let's continue to pray over them because the trauma of this doesn't leave quickly."

The pastors also called for the congregation to pray for the deceased 28-year-old shooter, and the shooter's family, as well as all the survivors traumatized by the violent encounter inside what was supposed to be a sacred space.

"More than ever before through this tragedy thousands, upon thousands of eyes are now on our church that says Jesus Christ is the way, the truth and the life."

One of the church members who talked to FOX 4 said when Hallie Scruggs was little the women would take turns babysitting her during Sunday School, so her mom could handle carpool for the boys.

Park Cities Presbyterian Church will have counselors and pastors at the church for those who want it.