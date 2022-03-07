Expand / Collapse search

Three arrested after rolling gun battle along Royse City interstate

By
Published 
Royse City
FOX 4
article

ROYSE CITY, Texas - Three people were arrested after a rolling gun battle on a highway in Rockwall County. 

911 callers said people in two vehicles were shooting at each other Sunday morning on I-30 in Royse City. One of the cars crashed.

Officers say three people inside that car tried to run but were arrested. 

A woman who said she was hit posted photos of her damaged vehicle. 

The second vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting was stopped.

Police say no one was injured.